Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cognex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets machine vision systems, or computers that can see. Cognex is the world’s leader in the machine vision industry, having shipped more than 200,000 vision systems, representing nearly $1.5 billion in cumulative revenue, since the company’s founding time. Cognex’s Modular Vision Systems Division, headquartered in Natick, Massachusetts, specializes in machine vision systems that are used for automating the manufacture of a wide range of discrete items and for assuring their quality. Cognex’s Surface Inspection Systems Division, headquartered in Alameda, California, specializes in machine vision systems that are used for inspecting the surfaces of products manufactured in a continuous fashion, such as metals, papers and plastics. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Cognex from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Cognex from $43.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Cognex from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Cognex from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Cognex from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.36.

NASDAQ:CGNX opened at $58.57 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $10.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.25 and a beta of 1.79. Cognex has a fifty-two week low of $35.20 and a fifty-two week high of $64.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.89.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $167.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.89 million. Cognex had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 14.96%. Cognex’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Cognex will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in Cognex by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 84,446 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,565,000 after purchasing an additional 6,941 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Cognex by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 15,607 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 3,380 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Cognex by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 244,768 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $10,334,000 after acquiring an additional 5,030 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cognex by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,021 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Cognex during the 1st quarter worth $249,000. 94.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cognex Company Profile

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks primarily in manufacturing processes worldwide. It provides machine vision products, which are used to automate the manufacture and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

