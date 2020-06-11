Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) saw a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 771,900 shares, a drop of 16.4% from the May 14th total of 923,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 333,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In other Cohu news, Director William Bendush sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total value of $68,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COHU. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Cohu during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Cohu during the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in Cohu during the 1st quarter worth approximately $128,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Cohu by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,860 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 2,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cohu during the 1st quarter worth approximately $150,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:COHU opened at $16.93 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.49. The company has a market capitalization of $736.84 million, a PE ratio of -10.85 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Cohu has a 52-week low of $8.89 and a 52-week high of $26.43.

A number of research firms have issued reports on COHU. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Cohu from $30.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on Cohu from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on Cohu from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on Cohu from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Cohu presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.43.

About Cohu

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electro mechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, semiconductor automated test equipment (ATE), and bare board printed circuit board (PCB) test systems for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors worldwide.

