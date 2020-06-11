Colony Capital Inc (NYSE:CLNY) Holdings Cut by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP lowered its holdings in Colony Capital Inc (NYSE:CLNY) by 95.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,082,761 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Colony Capital were worth $155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Colony Capital by 42.4% in the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 16,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Employers Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Colony Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Colony Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colony Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Colony Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 77.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CLNY opened at $2.81 on Thursday. Colony Capital Inc has a 12 month low of $1.33 and a 12 month high of $6.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 1.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.49.

Colony Capital (NYSE:CLNY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.80). Colony Capital had a negative net margin of 57.57% and a negative return on equity of 33.82%. The company had revenue of $32.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.40 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Colony Capital Inc will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on CLNY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Colony Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Colony Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Colony Capital from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 4th.

In other Colony Capital news, CEO Thomas Barrack, Jr. sold 10,214 shares of Colony Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.33, for a total value of $105,510.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Barrack, Jr. purchased 62,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.04 per share, for a total transaction of $752,018.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Colony Capital, Inc (NYSE: CLNY) is a leading global investment management firm with assets under management of $43 billion. The Company manages capital on behalf of its stockholders, as well as institutional and retail investors in private funds, non-traded and traded real estate investment trusts and registered investment companies.

