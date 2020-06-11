Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CSLLY) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CSLLY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CSL Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in researches, develops, manufactures and markets vaccines and plasma protein biotherapies to treat and prevent human medical conditions. The company’s operating segments consists of CSL Behring and bioCSL. CSL Behring segment provides plasma-derived and recombinant products, and operates plasma collection networks through CSL Plasma. bioCSL segment manufactures, sells and distributes vaccines, antivenoms and other pharmaceutical products primarily in Australia and New Zealand; as well as also manufactures and markets in vitro diagnostic products through Immunohaematology. It operates primarily in Germany, Switzerland and the United States. CSL Ltd. is headquartered in Parkville, Australia. “

CSLLY has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine upgraded Commonwealth Bank of Australia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Commonwealth Bank of Australia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Citigroup upgraded Commonwealth Bank of Australia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Commonwealth Bank of Australia from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CSLLY opened at $99.69 on Tuesday. Commonwealth Bank of Australia has a 52-week low of $71.70 and a 52-week high of $114.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.14. The company has a market capitalization of $91.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.02 and a beta of 0.61.

About Commonwealth Bank of Australia

CSL Limited researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes biopharmaceutical and allied products in Australia, the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Switzerland, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, CSL Behring and Seqirus. The CSL Behring segment offers plasma therapies for the treatment of immunodeficiency, bleeding disorders, hereditary angioedema, Alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, and neurological disorders.

