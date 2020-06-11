Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 3,189 Shares of John Hancock Hedged Equity and Income (NYSE:HEQ)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in John Hancock Hedged Equity and Income (NYSE:HEQ) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,467 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,189 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in John Hancock Hedged Equity and Income were worth $736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of John Hancock Hedged Equity and Income by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,257 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in John Hancock Hedged Equity and Income by 7.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,675 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in John Hancock Hedged Equity and Income by 4.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,480 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in John Hancock Hedged Equity and Income in the fourth quarter worth $7,943,000. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in John Hancock Hedged Equity and Income in the first quarter worth $113,000.

Shares of HEQ stock opened at $11.77 on Thursday. John Hancock Hedged Equity and Income has a one year low of $8.02 and a one year high of $15.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.88.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 11th will be given a $0.376 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 10th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.78%.

About John Hancock Hedged Equity and Income

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Advisors, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Wellington Management Company LLP. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

