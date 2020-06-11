Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires New Stake in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 18,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $744,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.32% of Avantis International Equity ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in Avantis International Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,310,000. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Avantis International Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $18,539,000. Cpwm LLC bought a new stake in Avantis International Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $3,682,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Avantis International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,608,000. Finally, Merriman Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Avantis International Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $507,000.

AVDE opened at $48.73 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.72. Avantis International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $34.07 and a 12 month high of $55.19.

