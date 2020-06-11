Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Boosts Stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (NASDAQ:GT)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (NASDAQ:GT) by 24.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 128,811 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,438 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.06% of Goodyear Tire & Rubber worth $749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 4th quarter worth $6,199,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 456.0% in the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 4,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 3,534 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 193.5% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 4,170 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 4th quarter worth $124,000. 79.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on GT. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, March 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Standpoint Research raised shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.35.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber stock opened at $9.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co has a 1-year low of $4.09 and a 1-year high of $17.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 2.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.44 and its 200 day moving average is $10.74.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.48). Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a positive return on equity of 1.48% and a negative net margin of 6.12%. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co will post -2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Goodyear Tire & Rubber

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. The company offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircrafts, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications under the Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, and various other Goodyear owned house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

