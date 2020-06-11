Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys 3,458 Shares of Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY) by 10.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,574 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,458 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Tri-Continental worth $764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Tri-Continental by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 436,016 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $12,296,000 after purchasing an additional 26,994 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Tri-Continental by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 289,318 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,159,000 after acquiring an additional 10,812 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Tri-Continental by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 283,932 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,937,000 after acquiring an additional 2,007 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tri-Continental by 205.7% during the 1st quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 209,805 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,387,000 after acquiring an additional 141,165 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Tri-Continental by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 174,083 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,909,000 after acquiring an additional 2,894 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TY opened at $26.19 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.64. Tri-Continental Co. has a 1-year low of $16.94 and a 1-year high of $29.21.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.2824 per share. This is a boost from Tri-Continental’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 16th.

About Tri-Continental

Tri-Continental Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC. It primarily invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies that operate across diversified sectors. It seeks to invest in stocks of large-cap companies.

