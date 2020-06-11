Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Cuts Stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,344 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 838 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CHRW. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. GQ Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Global Financial Private Capital Inc purchased a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 300.5% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 845 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. 89.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CHRW shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Friday, May 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. C.H. Robinson Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.46.

CHRW opened at $83.09 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc has a 1 year low of $56.94 and a 1 year high of $91.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.18 billion, a PE ratio of 23.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.58.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.12). C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 29.94% and a net margin of 3.21%. The company had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.69%.

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 1,480 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.64, for a total transaction of $114,907.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman John Wiehoff sold 221,267 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.09, for a total transaction of $15,729,871.03. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 574,919 shares in the company, valued at $40,870,991.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 223,016 shares of company stock worth $15,865,733. 1.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding segments. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

