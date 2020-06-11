Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Decreases Holdings in Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its stake in shares of Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED) by 3.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,021 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 135 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Amedisys were worth $738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMED. Smithfield Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Amedisys in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amedisys in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amedisys in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Amedisys in the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Amedisys in the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.21% of the company’s stock.

AMED opened at $174.08 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $185.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $177.90. Amedisys Inc has a 52 week low of $115.19 and a 52 week high of $218.44. The company has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of 45.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.08. Amedisys had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 23.09%. The business had revenue of $491.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $507.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amedisys Inc will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amedisys news, Director Teresa L. Kline purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $142.63 per share, with a total value of $142,630.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,780 shares in the company, valued at $253,881.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Christopher Gerard sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.42, for a total transaction of $142,065.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 33,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,426,262.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,937 shares of company stock valued at $6,146,100. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AMED shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Amedisys from $206.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. UBS Group cut their price target on Amedisys from $208.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Stephens increased their price target on Amedisys from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. BidaskClub lowered Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Amedisys from $225.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.20.

Amedisys Profile

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses, physical and speech therapists, occupational therapists, social workers, and aides for its patients to complete their important personal tasks.

