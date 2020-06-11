Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Decreases Holdings in TriNet Group Inc (NYSE:TNET)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its stake in shares of TriNet Group Inc (NYSE:TNET) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 282 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in TriNet Group were worth $753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in TriNet Group during the 1st quarter valued at $1,097,000. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of TriNet Group by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 87,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,310,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of TriNet Group by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of TriNet Group by 987.0% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 213,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,051,000 after acquiring an additional 193,554 shares during the period. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of TriNet Group during the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

In other TriNet Group news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.92, for a total transaction of $110,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,995,512.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.17, for a total transaction of $265,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,172,854.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 119,850 shares of company stock valued at $6,303,767 in the last ninety days. 37.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of TriNet Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TriNet Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of TriNet Group from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

Shares of TriNet Group stock opened at $56.83 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.95 and a 200 day moving average of $51.48. TriNet Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $27.79 and a fifty-two week high of $76.92.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $283.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.95 million. TriNet Group had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 48.47%. TriNet Group’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. Analysts forecast that TriNet Group Inc will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

About TriNet Group

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States and Canada. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefit law compliance; and other services.

