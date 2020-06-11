Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $783,000 Stake in Cal-Maine Foods Inc (NASDAQ:CALM)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods Inc (NASDAQ:CALM) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,815 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,226 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Cal-Maine Foods were worth $783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CALM. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 1,482.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 100,947 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,505,000 after buying an additional 94,569 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 39,149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 5,618 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cal-Maine Foods in the 1st quarter worth approximately $161,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Cal-Maine Foods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $335,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in Cal-Maine Foods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,184,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.10% of the company’s stock.

CALM opened at $42.65 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.63. Cal-Maine Foods Inc has a 1 year low of $30.74 and a 1 year high of $46.65. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of -33.32 and a beta of -0.12.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.10. Cal-Maine Foods had a negative return on equity of 6.18% and a negative net margin of 5.25%. The firm had revenue of $345.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Cal-Maine Foods Inc will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Cal-Maine Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. BidaskClub downgraded Cal-Maine Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $55.00 price target (up from $47.00) on shares of Cal-Maine Foods in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Cal-Maine Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.50.

In other Cal-Maine Foods news, VP Charles Jeff Hardin sold 958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.46, for a total value of $41,634.68. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,444.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 33.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse, and 4-Grain brand names, as well as under private labels.

