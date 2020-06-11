Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $794,000 Holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT) by 27.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,124 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 3,096 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,665 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,921 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 4,253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,226,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 317 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.10% of the company’s stock.

SRPT opened at $159.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $12.39 billion, a PE ratio of -18.10 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 8.31, a quick ratio of 7.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Sarepta Therapeutics Inc has a 1 year low of $72.05 and a 1 year high of $161.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.21.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.17) by $1.94. The business had revenue of $113.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.18 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 64.67% and a negative net margin of 160.96%. Sarepta Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.07) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Sarepta Therapeutics Inc will post -7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SRPT shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Monday. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered Sarepta Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $192.00 target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $194.35.

In related news, Director Hans Lennart Rudolf Wigzell sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.64, for a total value of $753,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,830,826.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard Barry sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.26, for a total value of $4,237,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,163,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $446,920,224.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic medicine approaches for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51, a disease-modifying therapy for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). Its products pipeline include Golodirsen, a product candidate that binds to exon 53 of dystrophin pre-mRNA, which results in exclusion or skipping of exon during mRNA processing in patients with genetic mutations; and Casimersen, a product candidate that uses phosphorodiamidate morpholino oligomer (PMO) chemistry and exon-skipping technology to skip exon 45 of the DMD gene.

