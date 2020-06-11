Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Increases Holdings in Chewy Inc (NYSE:CHWY)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chewy Inc (NYSE:CHWY) by 166.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,041 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,529 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Chewy were worth $751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CHWY. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new position in Chewy during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Chewy by 805.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Chewy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Chewy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Chewy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 99.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CHWY opened at $49.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.55. Chewy Inc has a one year low of $20.62 and a one year high of $52.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.15.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. Chewy’s quarterly revenue was up 46.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Chewy Inc will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on CHWY shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Chewy from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Chewy from $43.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Chewy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Chewy in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Chewy from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.93.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food, pet products, pet medications, and other pet health products for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

