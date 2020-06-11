Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Invests $738,000 in ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 (NYSEARCA:SDOW)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 (NYSEARCA:SDOW) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 15,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $738,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.06% of ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SDOW. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Pennsylvania Trust Co purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $241,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $362,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $376,000.

Shares of SDOW opened at $21.30 on Thursday. ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 has a fifty-two week low of $20.68 and a fifty-two week high of $95.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.67.

About ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30

ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to three times (300%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average (the Index). The Index is a price-weighted index maintained by editors of The Wall Street Journal. The Index includes 30 large-cap, United States stocks, excluding utility and transportation companies.

