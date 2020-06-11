Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Raises Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,725 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 403 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,811 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 89.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Chris J. Cheatwood sold 7,000 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.66, for a total transaction of $809,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,616,106.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Stephanie D. Stewart sold 600 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.13, for a total value of $66,078.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,764,943.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,090 shares of company stock valued at $1,822,121 in the last three months. 0.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $102.73 on Thursday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a one year low of $48.62 and a one year high of $159.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $89.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.64, a PEG ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 1.77.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas development company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 7.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.83 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 13.45%.

PXD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler downgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $205.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. SunTrust Banks raised Pioneer Natural Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research report on Sunday, April 12th. TD Securities increased their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Bank of America increased their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Pioneer Natural Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.86.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

