Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Raises Stock Position in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC) by 20.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,090 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,842 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF were worth $757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,246,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,842,000 after purchasing an additional 155,101 shares during the last quarter. C J Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 41.0% during the first quarter. C J Advisory Inc. now owns 61,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 17,958 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 467.9% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 7,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 5,896 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 97,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,042,000 after purchasing an additional 28,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,703 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $28.15 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.53. NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $24.96 and a 1 year high of $29.93.

