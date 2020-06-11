Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 51,545 Shares of iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) by 79.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,229 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,545 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF were worth $757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MCHI. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $323,979,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 1,983.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,409,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,413,000 after acquiring an additional 2,293,684 shares during the period. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 861.3% during the 1st quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 1,874,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,679,121 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 55.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,418,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,727,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224,690 shares during the period. Finally, SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,296,000.

Get iShares MSCI China ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:MCHI opened at $64.44 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.30. iShares MSCI China ETF has a 1-year low of $50.00 and a 1-year high of $67.84.

About iShares MSCI China ETF

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

Recommended Story: What is the role of the G-20?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI China ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI China ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.