Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP (NYSE:SBS) Shares Acquired by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP (NYSE:SBS) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 155,642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,056 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP were worth $1,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP by 14.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,453,726 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,489,000 after purchasing an additional 439,865 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP by 336.1% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 260,784 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after buying an additional 200,990 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 61,449 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $925,000 after buying an additional 7,428 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP by 31,028.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,004,978 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,175,000 after buying an additional 1,998,537 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 797,249 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,999,000 after buying an additional 60,183 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SBS opened at $10.90 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 1.20. Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP has a fifty-two week low of $5.54 and a fifty-two week high of $15.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.39.

Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP (NYSE:SBS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter. Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 18.28%.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.2518 per share. This represents a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 1st.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SBS. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP Profile

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo-SABESP provides basic and environmental sanitation services, and supplies treated water and sewage services on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in the state of São Paulo. It provides water supply, sanitary sewage, urban rainwater management and drainage, urban cleaning, and solid waste management services, as well as related activities, including the planning, operation, maintenance, and commercialization of energy.

