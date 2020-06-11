Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) and Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) Financial Contrast

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) and Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Cowen and Interactive Brokers Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cowen 0.45% 4.97% 0.90% Interactive Brokers Group 6.36% 2.12% 0.24%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

88.5% of Cowen shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.7% of Interactive Brokers Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.4% of Cowen shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.2% of Interactive Brokers Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Cowen and Interactive Brokers Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cowen 0 0 2 0 3.00 Interactive Brokers Group 1 0 1 0 2.00

Cowen currently has a consensus price target of $19.50, indicating a potential upside of 25.56%. Interactive Brokers Group has a consensus price target of $46.50, indicating a potential upside of 9.90%. Given Cowen’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Cowen is more favorable than Interactive Brokers Group.

Risk and Volatility

Cowen has a beta of 1.5, suggesting that its share price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Interactive Brokers Group has a beta of 0.59, suggesting that its share price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Cowen pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Interactive Brokers Group pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Cowen pays out 7.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Interactive Brokers Group pays out 17.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Cowen is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Cowen and Interactive Brokers Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cowen $1.05 billion 0.41 $24.63 million $2.21 7.03 Interactive Brokers Group $2.58 billion 6.81 $161.00 million $2.27 18.64

Interactive Brokers Group has higher revenue and earnings than Cowen. Cowen is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Interactive Brokers Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Cowen beats Interactive Brokers Group on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cowen Company Profile

Cowen Inc. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides alternative investment management, investment banking, research, and sales and trading services for its clients. It manages separate client focused portfolio through its subsidiaries. Through its subsidiaries, the firm invests in equity and fixed income markets. It also invests in alternative investments markets through its subsidiaries. Cowen Group, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in New York, New York with additional offices in Boston, Massachusetts, Chicago, Illinois, Cleveland, Ohio, Dallas, Texas, and San Francisco, California.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. operates as an automated electronic broker in approximately 120 electronic exchanges and market centers worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in securities, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, and mutual funds. The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors. It offers custody, prime brokerage, securities, and margin lending services. The company provides electronic execution and clearing services. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.

