Creative Realities (OTCMKTS:CREX) Shares Up 12.9%

Creative Realities Inc (OTCMKTS:CREX) shot up 12.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.50 and last traded at $3.32, 2,742,660 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 72% from the average session volume of 1,592,056 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.94.

Separately, Benchmark upgraded Creative Realities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.57 and a 200-day moving average of $1.67.

Creative Realities (OTCMKTS:CREX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.08 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CREX. ARGI Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in Creative Realities in the 4th quarter worth approximately $849,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in Creative Realities in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC purchased a new position in Creative Realities in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Creative Realities Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CREX)

Creative Realities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital marketing technology and solutions to retail companies, individual retail brands, enterprises, and other organizations in the United States and Canada. The company's technology and solutions include digital merchandising systems and omni-channel customer engagement systems; interactive digital shopping assistants; advisors and kiosks; and other interactive marketing technologies, such as mobile, social media, point-of-sale transactions, beaconing, and Web-based media that enables its customers to engage with their consumers.

