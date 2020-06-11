Crexendo (OTCMKTS:CXDO) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Crexendo (OTCMKTS:CXDO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Crexendo, Inc., formerly known as Imergent, Inc., operates as an eCommerce application service provider enabling companies to extend their business to eCommerce. It involves in the sale of StoresOnline software licenses; and provision of search engine optimization, search engine management, conversion rate optimization, Website design and development, and Web hosting services. The company sells and markets its products and services in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. Crexendo, Inc. is based in Tempe, Arizona. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CXDO. ValuEngine upgraded Crexendo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Dougherty & Co assumed coverage on Crexendo in a research note on Friday, March 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company.

Shares of CXDO opened at $5.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.96 million, a PE ratio of 99.18, a PEG ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.97. Crexendo has a 1 year low of $3.00 and a 1 year high of $6.30.

Crexendo (OTCMKTS:CXDO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.87 million during the quarter. Crexendo had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 28.12%. Analysts predict that Crexendo will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

Crexendo Company Profile

Crexendo, Inc provides unified communications cloud telecom, broadband Internet, and other cloud business services for businesses in North America and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Cloud Telecommunications and Web Services. The Cloud Telecommunications segment provides telecommunications services that transmit calls using IP or cloud technology, which converts voice signals into digital data packets for transmission over the Internet or cloud; and broadband Internet services.

