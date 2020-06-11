CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its position in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) by 14.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,525 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $1,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Square LLC acquired a new position in shares of CubeSmart in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of CubeSmart in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of CubeSmart by 167.0% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CubeSmart in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CubeSmart in the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. 96.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CUBE stock opened at $28.99 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. CubeSmart has a 52-week low of $19.61 and a 52-week high of $36.32. The firm has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.21, a PEG ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 0.29.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.20). CubeSmart had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 26.18%. The firm had revenue of $164.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that CubeSmart will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is currently 78.11%.

Several research firms have commented on CUBE. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CubeSmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $32.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of CubeSmart from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.33.

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2019 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

