Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Short Interest Up 21.7% in May

Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,480,000 shares, a growth of 21.7% from the May 14th total of 3,680,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,530,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days. Approximately 3.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MONECO Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 3.6% during the first quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 1,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 2.4% during the first quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMI stock opened at $176.21 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $26.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.94, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.40. Cummins has a fifty-two week low of $101.03 and a fifty-two week high of $186.73.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $1.00. The business had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.87 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 24.86% and a net margin of 9.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Cummins will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.311 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is 34.82%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research raised Cummins from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Cummins from $125.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Cfra lowered their price objective on Cummins from $176.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Cummins from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Cummins from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $195.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.19.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

