DAVIDE CAMPARI-/S (OTCMKTS:DVDCY) Lifted to Outperform at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of DAVIDE CAMPARI-/S (OTCMKTS:DVDCY) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank cut DAVIDE CAMPARI-/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered DAVIDE CAMPARI-/S from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on DAVIDE CAMPARI-/S in a report on Monday, April 20th. They set an underweight rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered DAVIDE CAMPARI-/S from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on DAVIDE CAMPARI-/S in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.00.

DVDCY opened at $8.54 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $9.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.85 and a beta of 0.88. DAVIDE CAMPARI-/S has a 1 year low of $5.70 and a 1 year high of $10.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.37.

DAVIDE CAMPARI-/S Company Profile

Davide Campari-Milano S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and trades in alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes aperitifs, vodka, whisky, tequila, rum, gin, liqueurs, sparkling and still wines, and ready to drink products under approximately 50 brands.

