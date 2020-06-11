DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S (NASDAQ:DBVT) Trading Up 1%

Shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S (NASDAQ:DBVT) were up 1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.98 and last traded at $5.91, approximately 13,549 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 234,129 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.85.

A number of research analysts recently commented on DBVT shares. Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. BidaskClub raised DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their target price on DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.57.

Get DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a current ratio of 3.79. The company has a market cap of $625.07 million, a P/E ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 2.60.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DBVT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. McAdam LLC bought a new position in DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. 44.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S (NASDAQ:DBVT)

DBV Technologies SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate is Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies in children, adolescents, and adults.

Read More: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.