Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its holdings in shares of Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX) by 65.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 30,884 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Deluxe were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Deluxe during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Deluxe during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Deluxe during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Deluxe by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Deluxe by 30.6% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,441 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the period. 89.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deluxe stock opened at $25.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.79. Deluxe Co. has a twelve month low of $18.90 and a twelve month high of $54.15.

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $486.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.15 million. Deluxe had a negative net margin of 15.09% and a positive return on equity of 41.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Deluxe Co. will post 5.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.62%. Deluxe’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.60%.

DLX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Deluxe from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Deluxe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Buckingham Research cut their price target on shares of Deluxe from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deluxe currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.00.

In related news, SVP Christopher Lee Thomas acquired 7,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.53 per share, for a total transaction of $150,381.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 5,100 shares in the company, valued at $99,603. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Deluxe Corporation provides checks, forms, marketing solutions, accessories, and other products and services for small businesses and financial institutions. It operates through three segments: Small Business Services, Financial Services, and Direct Checks. The company provides checks; printed forms, such as deposit tickets, billing forms, work orders, job proposals, purchase orders, invoices, and personnel forms, as well as computer forms and check registers; and accessories and other products comprising envelopes, office supplies, ink stamps, and labels, as well as checkbook covers.

