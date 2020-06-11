Denbury Resources Inc. (NYSE:DNR) Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP lessened its stake in Denbury Resources Inc. (NYSE:DNR) by 16.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 921,537 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 177,000 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.18% of Denbury Resources worth $170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DNR. Private Portfolio Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Denbury Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Denbury Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Probity Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Denbury Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Denbury Resources by 50.4% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 165,633 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 55,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in Denbury Resources by 283.2% in the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 37,131 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 27,442 shares in the last quarter. 61.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DNR stock opened at $0.58 on Thursday. Denbury Resources Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.16 and a 1 year high of $1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.72. The firm has a market cap of $184.76 million, a P/E ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 4.19.

Denbury Resources (NYSE:DNR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 18th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.04. Denbury Resources had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 26.13%. The firm had revenue of $242.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.50 million. On average, research analysts predict that Denbury Resources Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DNR. TheStreet lowered Denbury Resources from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Denbury Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Stephens lowered Denbury Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $2.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $0.25 price target on shares of Denbury Resources in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Denbury Resources from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $0.86.

About Denbury Resources

Denbury Resources Inc operates as an independent oil and natural gas company in the United States. It holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, Louisiana, and Alabama in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

