DEUTSCHE POST A/S (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

DEUTSCHE POST A/S (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Deutsche Post AG provides logistics services primarily in Germany, Europe, America, Asia Pacific and Other regions. The company’s operating segment consists of Post-eCommerce-Parcel; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight and Supply Chain. The PeP division provides mail products, advertising mail, press products, import/export, philately and postbus services as well as eCommerce-parcel services. Express division offers courier and express services. Global Forwarding Freight division provides transports goods by rail, road, air and sea; full, part and less than truckload freight services and intermodal transport services. Supply Chain division provides supply chain logistics solutions which include warehousing, distribution, managed transport, value-added services and supply chain management and consulting services; business process outsourcing and marketing communications solutions. Deutsche Post AG is headquartered in Bonn, Germany. “

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on DPSGY. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of DEUTSCHE POST A/S in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of DEUTSCHE POST A/S in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of DEUTSCHE POST A/S in a report on Thursday, April 9th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of DEUTSCHE POST A/S in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Nord/LB downgraded DEUTSCHE POST A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.00.

Shares of DEUTSCHE POST A/S stock opened at $35.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.92 billion, a PE ratio of 18.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.67. DEUTSCHE POST A/S has a one year low of $20.14 and a one year high of $39.03.

DEUTSCHE POST A/S (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The transportation company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $18.78 billion during the quarter. DEUTSCHE POST A/S had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 16.50%. On average, equities analysts predict that DEUTSCHE POST A/S will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About DEUTSCHE POST A/S

Deutsche Post AG engages in the provision of mail and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Post-eCommerce-Parcel (PeP), Express, Global Forwarding, Freight, Supply Chain, and Corporate Center or Other. The PeP segment handles both domestic and international mail and is a specialist in dialogue marketing, nationwide press distribution services, and all the electronic services associated with mail delivery.

