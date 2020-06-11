Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 610,500 shares, a growth of 22.1% from the May 14th total of 500,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 221,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its holdings in Dime Community Bancshares by 5.3% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 12,454 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Dime Community Bancshares by 2.9% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 29,972 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 1.1% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 90,130 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after buying an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 58,500 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,779 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. 71.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dime Community Bancshares alerts:

NASDAQ DCOM opened at $16.39 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. Dime Community Bancshares has a 12-month low of $11.43 and a 12-month high of $22.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $538.88 million, a P/E ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.06.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.04). Dime Community Bancshares had a return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 13.05%. The firm had revenue of $44.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.63 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dime Community Bancshares will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 6th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 5th. Dime Community Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.85%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Dime Community Bancshares in a report on Thursday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.50 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Dime Community Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. BidaskClub raised shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.30.

Dime Community Bancshares Company Profile

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides commercial banking and financial services in New York. It offers deposit products, such as savings, money market, and interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Receive News & Ratings for Dime Community Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dime Community Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.