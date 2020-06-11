Duff & Phelps Selct Mlp Mdsm Egy Fd (NYSE:DSE) Trading 5.9% Higher

Shares of Duff & Phelps Selct Mlp Mdsm Egy Fd Inc (NYSE:DSE) traded up 5.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.96 and last traded at $0.89, 1,059,441 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 212% from the average session volume of 339,995 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.84.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.17.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Duff & Phelps Selct Mlp Mdsm Egy Fd by 33.8% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 369,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 93,320 shares during the period. Doliver Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Duff & Phelps Selct Mlp Mdsm Egy Fd by 71.9% in the first quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 127,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 53,215 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duff & Phelps Selct Mlp Mdsm Egy Fd in the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Duff & Phelps Selct Mlp Mdsm Egy Fd by 883.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 29,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 26,500 shares during the period. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Duff & Phelps Selct Mlp Mdsm Egy Fd in the fourth quarter worth $451,000.

Duff & Phelps Selct Mlp Mdsm Egy Fd Company Profile (NYSE:DSE)

Duff & Phelps Select Energy MLP Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co and Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States.

