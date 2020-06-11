Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Acquires New Position in Pra Group Inc (NASDAQ:PRAA)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Pra Group Inc (NASDAQ:PRAA) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 7,516 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Pra Group by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pra Group by 24.7% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Pra Group by 43.4% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Pra Group during the first quarter worth $177,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pra Group during the first quarter worth $207,000.

PRAA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Pra Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. BidaskClub raised Pra Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Pra Group from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Pra Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Sunday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.33.

NASDAQ PRAA opened at $38.61 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.59. Pra Group Inc has a 52 week low of $19.40 and a 52 week high of $39.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Pra Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.18. Pra Group had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 8.80%. The business had revenue of $251.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pra Group Inc will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PRA Group, Inc, a financial and business services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans in the Americas and Europe. It is involved in the acquisition of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit grantors, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

