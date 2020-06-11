Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Acquires New Position in Regency Centers Corp (NYSE:REG)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Regency Centers Corp (NYSE:REG) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Regency Centers by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Regency Centers by 9.1% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in Regency Centers by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in Regency Centers by 1.1% in the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 27,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Regency Centers by 1.0% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 28,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on REG. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $72.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Regency Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $75.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.54.

Shares of Regency Centers stock opened at $48.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Regency Centers Corp has a 1 year low of $31.80 and a 1 year high of $70.26. The company has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.12.

Regency Centers (NYSE:REG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.51). Regency Centers had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 23.19%. The company had revenue of $283.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Regency Centers Corp will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th were paid a $0.595 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.94%. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is currently 64.50%.

In other Regency Centers news, VP Dan M. Chandler III sold 3,000 shares of Regency Centers stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total value of $154,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $997,400.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Martin E. Stein, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of Regency Centers stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.56, for a total transaction of $1,011,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 727,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,762,833.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

