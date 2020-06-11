Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Acquires Shares of 2,042 Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 2,042 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ALNY. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1,992.0% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 523 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 84.1% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 707 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $181,000. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ALNY opened at $129.71 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $137.71 and a 200 day moving average of $121.86. The company has a market capitalization of $15.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.15 and a beta of 1.87. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.06 and a 1-year high of $151.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.68 and a quick ratio of 4.48.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.62) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.89) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $71.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.45 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 57.63% and a negative net margin of 310.01%. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 173.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.42) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.2 EPS for the current year.

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, President Barry E. Greene sold 22,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.99, for a total value of $3,339,527.35. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 84,501 shares in the company, valued at $12,674,304.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John Maraganore sold 34,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.22, for a total value of $4,979,043.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 232,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,277,739.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 96,812 shares of company stock valued at $13,878,051 in the last 90 days. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ALNY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $195.00 to $202.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. ValuEngine raised Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. BidaskClub lowered Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $143.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.47.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system/ocular diseases.

