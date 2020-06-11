Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Boosts Holdings in DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its position in shares of DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU) by 124.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,199 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,846 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in DouYu International were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DOYU. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in DouYu International during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of DouYu International during the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in DouYu International in the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in DouYu International in the first quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new position in DouYu International during the first quarter worth about $116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.26% of the company’s stock.

DouYu International stock opened at $8.94 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.30, a current ratio of 4.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. DouYu International Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $6.11 and a 52-week high of $11.88. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion and a PE ratio of 81.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.87.

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.87. DouYu International had a return on equity of 6.55% and a net margin of 3.50%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. DouYu International’s revenue was up 53.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DouYu International Holdings Limited will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DOYU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DouYu International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $8.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded DouYu International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.89.

DouYu International Company Profile

DouYu International Holdings Limited operates a platform on PC and mobile apps that provides interactive games and entertainment live streaming in China. Its platform connects game developers and publishers, professional eSports teams or players and eSports tournament organizers, advertisers, and viewers.

