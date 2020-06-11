Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Buys Shares of 16,359 Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc (NYSE:TRWH)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc (NYSE:TRWH) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 16,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Twin River Worldwide by 143.2% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 25,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 15,190 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Twin River Worldwide by 173.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 10,064 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Twin River Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth approximately $362,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Twin River Worldwide by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 48,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Twin River Worldwide by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 388,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,956,000 after purchasing an additional 8,452 shares in the last quarter. 93.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TRWH. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Twin River Worldwide from $36.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Twin River Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Twin River Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Twin River Worldwide from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.40.

TRWH stock opened at $24.02 on Thursday. Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc has a one year low of $7.22 and a one year high of $32.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $711.80 million, a PE ratio of 33.36 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a current ratio of 5.10, a quick ratio of 5.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.53.

Twin River Worldwide (NYSE:TRWH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.24). Twin River Worldwide had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 16.64%. The firm had revenue of $109.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.10 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

