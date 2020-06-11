Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Cuts Stake in Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd cut its position in Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYK) by 68.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,344 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LBTYK. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Liberty Global by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 170,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,137,000 after acquiring an additional 32,952 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 2.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 182,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,409,000 after purchasing an additional 5,141 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Global during the fourth quarter valued at $497,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Liberty Global by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 68,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after buying an additional 7,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Liberty Global by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,291,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,335,000 after buying an additional 569,470 shares in the last quarter. 55.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LBTYK shares. TheStreet raised shares of Liberty Global from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Liberty Global in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Liberty Global in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock.

LBTYK opened at $22.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $13.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.48 and its 200 day moving average is $19.56. Liberty Global PLC has a fifty-two week low of $14.35 and a fifty-two week high of $27.84.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative return on equity of 2.41% and a net margin of 107.92%.

Liberty Global

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential customers and businesses in Europe. It offers video services, including digital video programming and audio services starting with a basic video service, video-on-demand, electronic programming guide, various premium channel packages, digital video recorders, various mobile applications, and set-top boxes.

