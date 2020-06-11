Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Grows Stock Holdings in Pure Storage Inc (NYSE:PSTG)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its holdings in Pure Storage Inc (NYSE:PSTG) by 25.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,224 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,525 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PSTG. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Pure Storage by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 17,628 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Pure Storage by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 104,390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,786,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,663 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems grew its position in shares of Pure Storage by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 44,189 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pure Storage in the 4th quarter valued at $4,106,000. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PSTG shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Cfra upgraded Pure Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Pure Storage from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Pure Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $17.50 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Pure Storage has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.33.

In related news, Director Scott Dietzen sold 14,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.02, for a total value of $252,946.74. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 113,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,041,990.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PSTG stock opened at $17.11 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.74. Pure Storage Inc has a 52 week low of $7.93 and a 52 week high of $20.50. The company has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.12 and a beta of 1.65.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $367.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.36 million. Pure Storage had a negative return on equity of 17.10% and a negative net margin of 11.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pure Storage Inc will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Pure Storage, Inc engages in building a data platform that enables businesses to enhance performance and reduce complexity and costs worldwide. The company delivers its data platform through Purity Operating Environment, an optimized software for solid-state memory that offers enterprise-class storage and protocol services; FlashArray and FlashBlade optimized hardware products for solid-state memory to enhance the performance and density of flash, optimize its advanced software services, and reduce solution cost for customers; Pure1, a cloud-based management and support software; and FlashStack and Artificial Intelligence Ready Infrastructure converged infrastructure solutions.

