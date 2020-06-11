Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Has $212,000 Stock Position in Oxford Square Capital Corp (NASDAQ:OXSQ)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Oxford Square Capital Corp (NASDAQ:OXSQ) by 610.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 83,038 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 71,342 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd owned about 0.17% of Oxford Square Capital worth $212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Oxford Square Capital by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 799,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,350,000 after buying an additional 112,871 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Oxford Square Capital by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 527,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,871,000 after acquiring an additional 21,045 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Oxford Square Capital by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 213,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 14,590 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oxford Square Capital during the first quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Oxford Square Capital by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 79,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 14,958 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Richard W. Neu purchased 20,000 shares of Oxford Square Capital stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.68 per share, for a total transaction of $53,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 57,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,792.16. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director George Stelljes III acquired 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.11 per share, for a total transaction of $25,320.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,475. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of OXSQ opened at $3.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.48 million, a P/E ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.32. Oxford Square Capital Corp has a 12 month low of $2.04 and a 12 month high of $6.76.

Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.04). Oxford Square Capital had a positive return on equity of 15.01% and a negative net margin of 190.45%. The business had revenue of $10.83 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Oxford Square Capital Corp will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be issued a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.24%. Oxford Square Capital’s payout ratio is currently 98.77%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub raised Oxford Square Capital from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine cut Oxford Square Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oxford Square Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.75.

About Oxford Square Capital

Oxford Square Capital Corp. is a business development company, operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. It is a private equity and mezzanine firm. The firm invests in both public and private companies. It invests in secured and unsecured senior debt, subordinated debt, junior subordinated debt, preferred stock, common stock and syndicated bank loans.

