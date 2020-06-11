Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Invests $213,000 in HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CNA Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,651,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 62,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,211,000 after acquiring an additional 6,015 shares during the period. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,147,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in HCA Healthcare by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 246,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,122,000 after acquiring an additional 57,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $1,217,000. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on HCA shares. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Citigroup cut their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $168.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $173.00 target price on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on HCA Healthcare from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.94.

Shares of NYSE HCA opened at $110.09 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.23 billion, a PE ratio of 12.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.28. HCA Healthcare Inc has a fifty-two week low of $58.38 and a fifty-two week high of $151.97.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by ($0.31). HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 304.76% and a net margin of 5.90%. The company had revenue of $12.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare Inc will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jon M. Foster sold 24,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.19, for a total value of $2,426,601.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,930,550.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

See Also: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.