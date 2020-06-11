Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Lowers Stock Holdings in Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lessened its position in Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) by 69.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 720 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,658 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Msci were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MSCI. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Msci by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,500,923 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $645,687,000 after buying an additional 204,958 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Msci by 2.5% during the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,166,322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $625,980,000 after acquiring an additional 53,342 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Msci by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,596,254 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $411,550,000 after acquiring an additional 49,118 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Msci by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,431,085 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $369,460,000 after acquiring an additional 31,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Msci in the fourth quarter valued at $215,726,000. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSCI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Msci from $311.00 to $346.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Msci from $299.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Msci from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $340.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Msci from $299.00 to $314.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $302.89.

In related news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 1,903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.43, for a total transaction of $545,076.29. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 290,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,306,733.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,903 shares of company stock valued at $2,128,151. Insiders own 2.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MSCI opened at $331.27 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $330.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $291.87. Msci Inc has a twelve month low of $206.82 and a twelve month high of $356.66. The company has a market capitalization of $27.65 billion, a PE ratio of 53.09 and a beta of 0.95.

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.22. Msci had a net margin of 33.28% and a negative return on equity of 286.63%. The firm had revenue of $416.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.36 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. Msci’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Msci Inc will post 7.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. Msci’s payout ratio is currently 42.24%.

Msci Company Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation.

