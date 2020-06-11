Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Makes New $212,000 Investment in Kaiser Aluminum Corp. (NASDAQ:KALU)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Kaiser Aluminum Corp. (NASDAQ:KALU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,608,000 after buying an additional 2,489 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 0.7% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,134,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum during the fourth quarter worth about $810,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum during the 1st quarter valued at about $188,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 56,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,291,000 after purchasing an additional 2,846 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ KALU opened at $79.08 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $70.53 and its 200-day moving average is $89.77. The company has a quick ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 1.11. Kaiser Aluminum Corp. has a 12-month low of $54.54 and a 12-month high of $117.06.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.32. Kaiser Aluminum had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 15.08%. The business had revenue of $369.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kaiser Aluminum Corp. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 24th were given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 23rd. Kaiser Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.12%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KALU. ValuEngine lowered shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Kaiser Aluminum from $105.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. BidaskClub upgraded Kaiser Aluminum from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Kaiser Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.33.

In other Kaiser Aluminum news, COO Keith Harvey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.36, for a total transaction of $71,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jack A. Hockema sold 2,854 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.95, for a total transaction of $233,885.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,254 shares of company stock worth $637,813 in the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation manufactures and sells semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products. The company offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used principally for aerospace and defense, automotive, consumer durables, electronics, electrical, and machinery and equipment applications.

