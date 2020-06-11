Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Makes New Investment in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 12,830 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 12.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,642,060 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $468,703,000 after purchasing an additional 3,163,122 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,733,675 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $412,804,000 after buying an additional 995,802 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,635,940 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $120,442,000 after buying an additional 902,350 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,341,100 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $112,543,000 after buying an additional 143,499 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,963,239 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $102,965,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169,214 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Franklin Resources in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Franklin Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Franklin Resources from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Franklin Resources from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.43.

Shares of BEN opened at $23.65 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.90, a current ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $11.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.04. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.91 and a 52 week high of $35.77.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The closed-end fund reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.22. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 17.29%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

Franklin Resources Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

