Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Makes New Investment in Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 11,416 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UVE. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Universal Insurance by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 62,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. BancorpSouth Bank lifted its position in Universal Insurance by 4.2% during the first quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 16,252 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Universal Insurance by 53.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,141 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Universal Insurance by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 29,579 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Universal Insurance by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.05% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Universal Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Universal Insurance in a report on Thursday, May 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NYSE UVE opened at $19.64 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $628.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.90 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.20 and a 12 month high of $30.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.44.

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $235.28 million for the quarter. Universal Insurance had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 8.42%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Universal Insurance’s payout ratio is presently 54.24%.

About Universal Insurance

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated insurance holding company in the United States. The company develops, markets, and underwrites insurance products for personal residential homeowner's insurance. It also provides personal residential insurance, such as homeowners, renters/tenants, condo unit owners, and dwelling/fire, and commercial residential multi-peril; and allied lines, coverage for other structures, and personal property, as well as liability and personal articles coverages.

