Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Makes New Investment in Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 24,023 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 36.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 33,144 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 8,935 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments by 3.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,454,702 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,921,000 after purchasing an additional 53,668 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments by 60.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,721 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments by 1.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 94,821 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments by 1.9% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,259,935 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,057,000 after purchasing an additional 23,456 shares in the last quarter. 85.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Veeco Instruments stock opened at $13.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $703.61 million, a PE ratio of -10.72 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 3.89. Veeco Instruments Inc. has a one year low of $7.42 and a one year high of $19.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.59 and a 200 day moving average of $12.81.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $104.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.41 million. Veeco Instruments had a positive return on equity of 0.05% and a negative net margin of 14.32%. Veeco Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Veeco Instruments Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VECO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Veeco Instruments from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. BidaskClub downgraded Veeco Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Veeco Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $14.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Veeco Instruments in a report on Thursday, June 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Veeco Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Veeco Instruments has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.40.

Veeco Instruments Company Profile

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. It offers metal organic chemical vapor deposition systems; packaging lithography equipment; precision surface processing systems; laser annealing systems; ion beam deposition and etch systems; molecular beam epitaxy systems; 3D wafer inspection systems; and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems.

