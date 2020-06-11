Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Purchases New Stake in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RYAAY. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ryanair during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Ryanair by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 625 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Ryanair by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 756 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ryanair during the 4th quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ryanair during the 1st quarter valued at about $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on RYAAY shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Ryanair from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Ryanair from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $108.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ryanair in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.50.

RYAAY stock opened at $75.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $62.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.44. Ryanair Holdings plc has a 52-week low of $44.44 and a 52-week high of $96.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 18th. The transportation company reported ($2.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.54) by ($1.35). The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Ryanair had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 7.72%. Equities analysts expect that Ryanair Holdings plc will post -4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, and Other European countries. The company is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled services and Internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing accommodation services, holidays, car hire, and travel insurance through its Website.

