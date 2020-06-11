Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Reduces Position in Perspecta Inc (NASDAQ:PRSP)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd trimmed its holdings in Perspecta Inc (NASDAQ:PRSP) by 71.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,192 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Perspecta were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PRSP. HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in Perspecta by 320.8% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Perspecta during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Perspecta in the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Perspecta in the 4th quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Perspecta in the 4th quarter worth about $21,469,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRSP opened at $23.53 on Thursday. Perspecta Inc has a 52 week low of $14.03 and a 52 week high of $29.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.14 and a 200 day moving average of $23.77.

Perspecta (NASDAQ:PRSP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. The company’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 11th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 10th. This is a positive change from Perspecta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

In other Perspecta news, Director Philip O. Nolan purchased 4,568 shares of Perspecta stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.27 per share, with a total value of $97,161.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael Earl Ventling acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $38,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 11,424 shares of company stock valued at $232,378 over the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Perspecta in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. BidaskClub raised Perspecta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. William Blair initiated coverage on Perspecta in a research report on Monday, March 30th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Perspecta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Wedbush lowered Perspecta from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. Perspecta currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

Perspecta Profile

Perspecta Inc provides enterprise information technology (IT) services to government customers in the United States federal, state, and local markets. The company develops, modernizes, transforms, and manages customers' enterprise application portfolios enabling a shift of IT spend from maintenance and operations to innovation; and offers analytics and data services, as well as research, engineering, consulting, and technology solutions for government, including cybersecurity, cloud, quantum computing, network configuration, and data analytics capabilities.

