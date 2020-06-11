Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Sells 16,394 Shares of Synaptics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd reduced its holdings in shares of Synaptics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) by 82.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,451 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 16,394 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Synaptics were worth $200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SYNA. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Synaptics by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 8,744 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 15.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,505 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Synaptics by 4.6% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 5,755 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Synaptics during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Synaptics in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 96.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Synaptics stock opened at $67.11 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of -131.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.49 and a 200-day moving average of $64.97. Synaptics, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $27.44 and a 1-year high of $84.75.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.08. Synaptics had a positive return on equity of 18.63% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. The firm had revenue of $328.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Synaptics, Incorporated will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP John Mcfarland sold 6,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.85, for a total transaction of $438,231.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Buchanan sold 2,613 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $169,845.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,481,610. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,142 shares of company stock worth $1,641,312 over the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SYNA shares. ValuEngine cut Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Synaptics in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. BidaskClub raised Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Synaptics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $73.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Synaptics in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.20.

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers its products and solutions for smartphones, tablets, and touchscreen applications, as well as mobile, handheld, wireless, and entertainment devices; notebook applications; and other personal computer (PC) product applications.

