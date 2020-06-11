Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Takes $204,000 Position in Aimmune Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AIMT)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Aimmune Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AIMT) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 14,114 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in Aimmune Therapeutics by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,876,283 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $96,269,000 after acquiring an additional 463,698 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,202,022 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $73,702,000 after acquiring an additional 484,906 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,154,495 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $66,897,000 after purchasing an additional 663,620 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,667,126 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,798,000 after purchasing an additional 427,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Aimmune Therapeutics by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 603,714 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,206,000 after purchasing an additional 43,869 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Aimmune Therapeutics stock opened at $18.35 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 8.10, a quick ratio of 8.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Aimmune Therapeutics Inc has a 12-month low of $10.09 and a 12-month high of $37.00. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.60.

Aimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AIMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.18) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $0.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 million. Aimmune Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up NaN% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.87) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Aimmune Therapeutics Inc will post -4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AIMT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities cut Aimmune Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. BidaskClub cut Aimmune Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on Aimmune Therapeutics from $64.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Aimmune Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Aimmune Therapeutics from $30.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.33.

In other Aimmune Therapeutics news, insider Andrew Oxtoby acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.76 per share, for a total transaction of $44,280.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick G. Enright bought 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.18 per share, with a total value of $1,522,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 54,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $661,958.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes product candidates for the treatment of peanut and other food allergies. Its lead Characterized Oral Desensitization ImmunoTherapy (CODIT) product candidate is AR101, an investigational biologic, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with peanut allergy.

