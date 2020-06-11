Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Takes $214,000 Position in Arcosa Inc (NYSE:ACA)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Arcosa Inc (NYSE:ACA) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 5,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ACA. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Arcosa by 9.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,660,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,982,000 after buying an additional 142,423 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Arcosa by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 930,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,463,000 after acquiring an additional 66,250 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors bought a new position in shares of Arcosa in the fourth quarter worth about $39,035,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Arcosa in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,534,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Arcosa by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 640,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,470,000 after purchasing an additional 6,112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ACA. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Arcosa from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Sidoti upped their target price on Arcosa from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Stephens increased their target price on Arcosa from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Arcosa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.20.

Shares of Arcosa stock opened at $43.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.10, a P/E/G ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.30. Arcosa Inc has a twelve month low of $28.14 and a twelve month high of $47.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.92 and its 200 day moving average is $40.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $488.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $479.22 million. Arcosa had a return on equity of 6.78% and a net margin of 6.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Arcosa Inc will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 14th. Arcosa’s payout ratio is presently 8.51%.

In other news, Director Ronald J. Gafford sold 10,024 shares of Arcosa stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.55, for a total value of $376,401.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,009,231.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Antonio Carrillo acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.07 per share, for a total transaction of $451,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 215,258 shares in the company, valued at $6,472,808.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

About Arcosa

Arcosa, Inc manufactures and sells infrastructure-related products and services for the construction, energy, and transportation markets. It operates through three segments: Construction Products Group, Energy Equipment Group, and Transportation Products Group. The Construction Products Group segment offers lightweight and natural construction aggregates, and trench shields and shoring products that are used in construction landscape, including commercial, industrial, road and bridge, and underground construction.

